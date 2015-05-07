Clottey interview with Agathon Rwasa, leader of Burundi’s main opposition party - (FNL)

May 7, 2015 04:20 PM
The leader of Burundiâs main opposition party - the National Liberation Forces (FNL) - has called for the countryâs upcoming election to be postponed due to what he says is ongoing tension and violence. In an interview with VOA, Agathon Rwasa, a former rebel leader turned politician, also called for the intervention of the international community to ensure the countryâs peace and stability before an election can be held.

