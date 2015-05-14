Clottey interview with Aisha Laraba Abdullahi, the AU's commissioner for political affairs
May 14, 2015
Clottey interview with Aisha Laraba Abdullahi, the AU's commissioner for political affairs
The African Union (AU) will not accept or recognize any military regime that comes to power through unconstitutional means, according to Aisha Laraba Abdullahi, the AU's commissioner for political affairs.