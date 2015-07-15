Clottey interview with Alan Nyamitwe, Burundi's foreign minister
July 15, 2015 08:31 PM
Ugandan Defense Minister Crispus Kiyonga is scheduled to arrive in Burundi Thursday to lead discussions aimed at resolving tensions in the country ahead of the rescheduled presidential vote on July 21, according to Burundi's Foreign Minister Alan Nyamitwe.