Clottey interview with alhaji Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, adviser to Sierra Leone President Koroma
March 7, 2015 09:59 AM
Clottey interview with alhaji Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, adviser to Sierra Leone President Koroma
A nine-member disciplinary committee of Sierra Leoneâs ruling All People's Congress (APC) unanimously voted to expel Vice President Samuel Sam-Sumana from the group after accusing him of breaching the partyâs constitution and undermining President Ernest Bai Koroma, according to Alhaji Ben Kargbo, chairman of the disciplinary committee.