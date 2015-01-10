Clottey interview with Alhaji Lai Mohammed, spokesman for Nigeria opposition APC
January 10, 2015
The spokesman for Nigeriaâs main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied accusations that it plans to electronically rig the February general election by hacking into the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).