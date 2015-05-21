Clottey interview with Assah Mwambene, spokesman for the government of Tanzania.

May 21, 2015 05:13 PM
The Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC) and Tanzaniaâs East Africa Community Minister are meeting with all stakeholders in Burundi in a bid to resolve the political unrest there, says Assah Mwambene, spokesman for the government of Tanzania.

