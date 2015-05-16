Clottey interview with Assah Mwambene, spokesman for the government of Tanzania.

East African Foreign ministers plan to meet on Monday in Arusha, Tanzania, to discuss the latest developments in Burundi. This, following the attempted overthrow of President Pierre Nkurunzizaâs government ahead of another anticipated regional heads of state summit, according to Assah Mwambene, spokesman for the government of Tanzania.

