Clottey interview with Assah Mwambene, spokesman for the government of Tanzania.
May 16, 2015 11:34 AM
Listen
Clottey interview with Assah Mwambene, spokesman for the government of Tanzania. 1844136
Clottey interview with Assah Mwambene, spokesman for the government of Tanzania. 1844136 audio player.
East African Foreign ministers plan to meet on Monday in Arusha, Tanzania, to discuss the latest developments in Burundi. This, following the attempted overthrow of President Pierre Nkurunzizaâs government ahead of another anticipated regional heads of state summit, according to Assah Mwambene, spokesman for the government of Tanzania.