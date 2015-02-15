Clottey interview with Ateny Wek Ateny, spokesperson for South Sudan president Salva Kiir

February 15, 2015 09:53 AM
South Sudanâs government plans to send a proposal to parliament on Tuesday for a constitutional amendment to extend President Salva Kiirâs term of office, according to presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny.

