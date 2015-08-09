Clottey interview with Boubakar Kone, spokesman for Opposition Ivorian Popular Front (FPI)

August 9, 2015 01:15 PM
Clottey interview with Boubakar Kone, spokesman for Opposition Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) 1813901
Clottey interview with Boubakar Kone, spokesman for Opposition Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) 1813901 audio player.

The opposition Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) is boycotting the upcoming October 25 presidential election, because it says the prevailing political and security conditions are not conducive for a peaceful, transparent and credible poll.

