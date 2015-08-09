Clottey interview with Boubakar Kone, spokesman for Opposition Ivorian Popular Front (FPI)
August 9, 2015 01:15 PM
The opposition Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) is boycotting the upcoming October 25 presidential election, because it says the prevailing political and security conditions are not conducive for a peaceful, transparent and credible poll.