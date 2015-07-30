Clottey interview with Colonel Sani Kukasheka Usman spokesman for Nigeria's army

July 30, 2015 04:19 PM
A series of military operations launched today by the Nigerian army at the Boko Haram hideouts led to the rescue of at least 59 civilians held captive by the Islamist militant group, according to military spokesman Colonel Sani Kukasheka Usman.

