Clottey interview with Colonel Sani Kukasheka Usman spokesman for Nigeria's army
June 18, 2015 05:50 PM
Listen
Clottey interview with Colonel Sani Kukasheka Usman spokesman for Nigeria's army 1832376
Clottey interview with Colonel Sani Kukasheka Usman spokesman for Nigeria's army 1832376 audio player.
Nigeriaâs military is set to address accusations by Amnesty International that soldiers at the frontlines in the fight against Islamist militants Boko Haram committed human rights violations and extrajudicial killings.