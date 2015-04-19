Clottey interview with Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, Nigeria Agricultural minister
April 19, 2015 08:49 AM
Clottey interview with Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, Nigeria Agricultural minister
A leading contender for president of the African Development Bank wants to see a strong regionally integrated Africa with increasing growth that is globally competitive. In an interview with VOA, Nigeriaâs Agricultural Minister Akinwumi Adesina says his many years of work in Francophone and Anglophone countries, coupled with his passion to help eradicate poverty in Africa, qualifies him to become the next president of the African Development Bank.