Clottey interview with Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, South Sudan's foreign minister
July 28, 2015 04:41 PM
South Sudanâs foreign minister says the government in Juba is disappointed after it was left out of a meeting with President Barack Obama to discuss the countryâs conflict. Mr. Obama met with regional leaders and senior officials of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional bloc.