Clottey interview with Dr. Canisius Banda, deputy president of the UPND in charge of politics
January 24, 2015 09:59 AM
Listen
Clottey interview with Dr. Canisius Banda, deputy president of the UPND in charge of politics 1875711
Clottey interview with Dr. Canisius Banda, deputy president of the UPND in charge of politics 1875711 audio player.
Zambiaâs main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to verify all the results of the presidential-by election citing evidence of voter irregularities it said undermines the credibility of the vote.