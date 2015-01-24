Clottey interview with Dr. Canisius Banda, deputy president of the UPND in charge of politics

January 24, 2015 09:59 AM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Dr. Canisius Banda, deputy president of the UPND in charge of politics 1875711
Clottey interview with Dr. Canisius Banda, deputy president of the UPND in charge of politics 1875711 audio player.

Zambiaâs main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to verify all the results of the presidential-by election citing evidence of voter irregularities it said undermines the credibility of the vote.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover