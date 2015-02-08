Clottey interview with Dr. Doyin Okupe. Special Assistant to President Godluck Jonathan
February 8, 2015 10:39 AM
Listen
Clottey interview with Dr. Doyin Okupe. Special Assistant to President Godluck Jonathan 1872681
Clottey interview with Dr. Doyin Okupe. Special Assistant to President Godluck Jonathan 1872681 audio player.
A senior adviser to Nigeriaâs incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan has denied reports the government pressured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the February election to March 28.