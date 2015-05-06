Clottey interview with Eduardo Namburete, head of external relations for the opposition RENAMO

May 6, 2015 07:04 PM
Mozambiqueâs ruling FRELIMO party reneged on a gentlemanâs agreement between President Filipe Nyusi and main opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama to help resolve the dispute surrounding last yearâs election, according to Eduardo Namburete, head of external relations for the opposition RENAMO.

