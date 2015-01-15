Clottey interview with Eduardo Namburete, head of opposition Renamo external relations

January 15, 2015 05:02 PM
Mozambiqueâs main opposition Renamo says it is willing to hold peace negotiations with newly installed President Filipe Nyusi. The talks would help ease political tensions in the country after the party rejected the outcome of last Octoberâs general election.

