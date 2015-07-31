Clottey interview with Erias Lukwago, Lord Mayor of Uganda's Kampala
July 31, 2015 07:24 PM
Listen
Clottey interview with Erias Lukwago, Lord Mayor of Uganda's Kampala 1817231
Clottey interview with Erias Lukwago, Lord Mayor of Uganda's Kampala 1817231 audio player.
The Lord Mayor of Ugandaâs capital, Kampala, has established a Truth and Justice Platform that aims to unite opponents of President Yoweri Museveni to âaggressively and assertivelyâ seek political and electoral reforms ahead of next yearâs elections.