Clottey interview with Erias Lukwago, Lord Mayor of Uganda's Kampala

July 31, 2015 07:24 PM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Erias Lukwago, Lord Mayor of Uganda's Kampala 1817231
Clottey interview with Erias Lukwago, Lord Mayor of Uganda's Kampala 1817231 audio player.

The Lord Mayor of Ugandaâs capital, Kampala, has established a Truth and Justice Platform that aims to unite opponents of President Yoweri Museveni to âaggressively and assertivelyâ seek political and electoral reforms ahead of next yearâs elections.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover