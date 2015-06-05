Clottey interview with Frank Habineza, chairman of Rwandan opposition Green Party

June 5, 2015 06:14 PM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Frank Habineza, chairman of Rwandan opposition Green Party 1836701
Clottey interview with Frank Habineza, chairman of Rwandan opposition Green Party 1836701 audio player.

Rwandaâs opposition Green Party has petitioned the Supreme Court to prevent parliament from moving ahead with plans to amend the constitution to pave way for President Paul Kagame to seek re-election, according to Frank Habineza, chairman of the party.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover