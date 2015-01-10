Clottey interview with George Chisanga, chairman of Law Association of Zambia

January 10, 2015 07:18 AM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with George Chisanga, chairman of Law Association of Zambia 1877366
Clottey interview with George Chisanga, chairman of Law Association of Zambia 1877366 audio player.

The president of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has called on political parties and other stakeholders to work together to end political violence in the run up to the January 20th presidential by-election.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover