Clottey interview with Guy Scott, Zambia's acting president

January 3, 2015 03:28 PM
Zambiaâs acting president has expressed confidence that voters will elect Edgar Lungu, presidential candidate for the ruling Patriotic Front ((PF)) as the next head of state in the upcoming by-election. In an interview with VOA, Guy Scott dismissed opposition accusations that the PF has implemented schemes, including plans to use state security officials, to rig the January 20 vote

