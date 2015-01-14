Clottey interview with Ishaya Bajama, leader of the Jar Consensus and Coalition Forum,in Nigeria

January 14, 2015 04:40 PM
A prominent civil rights activist has called on Nigeriaâs President Goodluck Jonathan and his main challenger retired General Mohammadu Buhari to ensure that their supporters refrain from violence in the run up to the February 14 presidential and gubernatorial elections.

