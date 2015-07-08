Clottey interview with Issa Ngendakumana, from Burundi's opposition FRODEBU Nyakuri party
A leading member of Burundiâs opposition FRODEBU Nyakuri Party says heads of state from the East African Community (EAC) have failed the people of Burundi following what he says was their failure to implement measures to resolve the political crisis.