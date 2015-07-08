Clottey interview with Issa Ngendakumana, from Burundi's opposition FRODEBU Nyakuri party

July 8, 2015 05:39 PM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Issa Ngendakumana, from Burundi's opposition FRODEBU Nyakuri party 1825941
Clottey interview with Issa Ngendakumana, from Burundi's opposition FRODEBU Nyakuri party 1825941 audio player.

A leading member of Burundiâs opposition FRODEBU Nyakuri Party says heads of state from the East African Community (EAC) have failed the people of Burundi following what he says was their failure to implement measures to resolve the political crisis.

