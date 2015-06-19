Clottey interview with Jordan Lewis, South African Lawmaker from the Democratic Alliance

June 19, 2015 05:44 PM
A prominent South African opposition lawmaker says President Jacob Zumaâs government flouted the constitution by refusing to carry out a court order that sought to prevent Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir from leaving the country following the recent African Union summit held in Johannesburg

