Clottey interview with Joseph Taremwa, spokesman for Uganda's Electoral Commission

June 17, 2015 04:09 PM
Ugandaâs Electoral Commission is warning all political parties and civil society groups that they would be flouting the countryâs electoral laws if they engage in early political campaigns before an official declaration.

