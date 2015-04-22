Clottey interview with Joseph Taremwa, spokesman for Uganda's Electoral Commission
April 22, 2015 06:14 PM
The Electoral Commission of Uganda will use a biometric system - a system that uses human body characteristics to determine identity - to update its voters register ahead of next yearâs general election, says Electoral Commission spokesman Jotham Taremwa.