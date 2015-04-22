Clottey interview with Joseph Taremwa, spokesman for Uganda's Electoral Commission

April 22, 2015 06:14 PM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Joseph Taremwa, spokesman for Uganda's Electoral Commission 1853746
Clottey interview with Joseph Taremwa, spokesman for Uganda's Electoral Commission 1853746 audio player.

The Electoral Commission of Uganda will use a biometric system - a system that uses human body characteristics to determine identity - to update its voters register ahead of next yearâs general election, says Electoral Commission spokesman Jotham Taremwa.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover