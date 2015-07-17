Clottey interview with Josephine Mayanja-Nkangi, spokesperson for Uganda Ex-PM Patrick Mbabazi
Former Ugandan prime minister Patrick Amama Mbabazi says it is illegal for the ruling party to demand that presidential hopefuls pay 20 million shillings -- the equivalent of $6,000 -- to obtain the papers needed to enter the race for the party's nomination.