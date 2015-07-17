Clottey interview with Josephine Mayanja-Nkangi, spokesperson for Uganda Ex-PM Patrick Mbabazi

July 17, 2015 04:45 PM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Josephine Mayanja-Nkangi, spokesperson for Uganda Ex-PM Patrick Mbabazi 1823081
Clottey interview with Josephine Mayanja-Nkangi, spokesperson for Uganda Ex-PM Patrick Mbabazi 1823081 audio player.

Former Ugandan prime minister Patrick Amama Mbabazi says it is illegal for the ruling party to demand that presidential hopefuls pay 20 million shillings -- the equivalent of $6,000 -- to obtain the papers needed to enter the race for the party's nomination.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover