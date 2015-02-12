Clottey interview with Kondwani Nankhumwa, Malawi's information minister

February 12, 2015 06:54 PM
Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika has placed restrictions on both local and international travel for cabinet ministers and senior government officials. The goal is to save public funds strained by prevailing economic challenges, according to information minister Kondwani Nankhumwa.

