Clottey interview with . Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of Ghana Christian Council
January 1, 2015 03:15 PM
Clottey interview with . Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of Ghana Christian Council
The Christian Council of Ghana has launched the âGhana we wantâ agenda campaign to encourage the countryâs leaders to come up with a 50-year national development program, says Rev. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of the group.