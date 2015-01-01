Clottey interview with . Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of Ghana Christian Council

January 1, 2015 03:15 PM
The Christian Council of Ghana has launched the âGhana we wantâ agenda campaign to encourage the countryâs leaders to come up with a 50-year national development program, says Rev. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of the group.

