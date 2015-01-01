Clottey interview with Leonard Hikaumba, president of Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU)
January 1, 2015 11:19 AM
Listen
Clottey interview with Leonard Hikaumba, president of Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) 1878421
Clottey interview with Leonard Hikaumba, president of Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) 1878421 audio player.
The president of the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says prospective Zambian voters are expressing disappointment following the cancellation of a scheduled debate between candidates of leading political parties ahead of the January 20 presidential election.