Clottey interview with Leonard Hikaumba, president of Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU)

January 1, 2015 11:19 AM
The president of the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says prospective Zambian voters are expressing disappointment following the cancellation of a scheduled debate between candidates of leading political parties ahead of the January 20 presidential election.

