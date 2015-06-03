Clottey interview with Major General Chris Olukolade, spokesman for Nigeria military

June 3, 2015 05:48 PM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Major General Chris Olukolade, spokesman for Nigeria military 1837551
Clottey interview with Major General Chris Olukolade, spokesman for Nigeria military 1837551 audio player.

A spokesman for Nigeriaâs military says accusations by Amnesty International of human rights violations are an unfortunate effort aimed at undermining the armyâs resolve to defeat terrorist acts carried out by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover