Clottey interview with Major General Chris Olukolade, spokesman for Nigeria's military

February 18, 2015 04:43 PM
The multinational offensive against the Boko Haram Islamist militants will not be deterred by threats from the groupâs leader to disrupt Nigeriaâs March 28 election, according to military spokesman Major General Chris Olukolade.

