Clottey interview with Major General Chris Olukolade, spokesman for Nigeria's military

February 18, 2015 04:43 PM
The multinational offensive against the Boko Haram Islamist militants will not be deterred by threats from the groupâs leader to disrupt Nigeriaâs March 28 election, according to military spokesman Major General Chris Olukolade.