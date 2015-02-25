Clottey interview with Mike Omeri, the director general of Nigeria's National Orientation Agency

February 25, 2015 05:35 PM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Mike Omeri, the director general of Nigeria's National Orientation Agency 1868086
Clottey interview with Mike Omeri, the director general of Nigeria's National Orientation Agency 1868086 audio player.

A spokesman for Nigeriaâs government has rejected media reports that President Goodluck Jonathanâs administration has hired âwhite mercenariesâ in the ongoing military offensive against the Islamist militant group, Boko Haram.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover