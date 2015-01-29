Clottey interview with Nengak Daniel, a senior member of the Afrobarometer team
January 29, 2015 07:34 PM
Listen
Clottey interview with Nengak Daniel, a senior member of the Afrobarometer team 1874891
Clottey interview with Nengak Daniel, a senior member of the Afrobarometer team 1874891 audio player.
The presidential contest between Nigeriaâs incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan and main rival General Mohammadu Buhari from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) is too close to call, according to the latest Afrobarometer opinion poll.