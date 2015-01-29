Clottey interview with Nengak Daniel, a senior member of the Afrobarometer team

January 29, 2015 07:34 PM
The presidential contest between Nigeriaâs incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan and main rival General Mohammadu Buhari from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) is too close to call, according to the latest Afrobarometer opinion poll.

