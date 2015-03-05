Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs

March 5, 2015 05:01 PM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs 1865981
Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs 1865981 audio player.

Nigeriaâs opposition political parties have threatened to boycott the March 28 presidential vote if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues with its plan to use voter card reader machines during the poll.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover