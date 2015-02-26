Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs
February 26, 2015 04:59 PM
Listen
Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs 1867831
Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs 1867831 audio player.
Nigeriaâs Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured prospective voters that the re-scheduled March 28 election will proceed as planned, despite concerns the vote could be postponed again for security reasons.