Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs

February 26, 2015 04:59 PM
Nigeriaâs Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured prospective voters that the re-scheduled March 28 election will proceed as planned, despite concerns the vote could be postponed again for security reasons.

