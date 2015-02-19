Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs
February 19, 2015 05:40 PM
Listen
Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs 1869621
Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs 1869621 audio player.
A senior official of Nigeriaâs Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted reports that the use of card readers to authenticate voters is unconstitutional.