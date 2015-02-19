Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs

February 19, 2015 05:40 PM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs 1869621
Clottey interview with Nick Danzang, Nigeria's INEC’s Deputy Director for Public Affairs 1869621 audio player.

A senior official of Nigeriaâs Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted reports that the use of card readers to authenticate voters is unconstitutional.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover