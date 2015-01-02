Clottey interview with Peter Njoroge Baiya, Kenyan parliamentarian
January 2, 2015 02:58 PM
Listen
Clottey interview with Peter Njoroge Baiya, Kenyan parliamentarian 1878266
Clottey interview with Peter Njoroge Baiya, Kenyan parliamentarian 1878266 audio player.
A leading member of the Kenyan parliament's House Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs has called on the government to appeal a court ruling that suspended parts of a controversial anti-terrorism law. The law enables police to detain terrorism-related suspects without charge to 360 days and imposed strict rules on how the media report on security.