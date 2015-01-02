Clottey interview with Peter Njoroge Baiya, Kenyan parliamentarian

January 2, 2015 02:58 PM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Peter Njoroge Baiya, Kenyan parliamentarian 1878266
Clottey interview with Peter Njoroge Baiya, Kenyan parliamentarian 1878266 audio player.

A leading member of the Kenyan parliament's House Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs has called on the government to appeal a court ruling that suspended parts of a controversial anti-terrorism law. The law enables police to detain terrorism-related suspects without charge to 360 days and imposed strict rules on how the media report on security.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover