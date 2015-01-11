Clottey interview with Professor Attahiru Jega, Chairman Nigeria Electoral Commission

January 11, 2015 10:16 AM
Clottey interview with Professor Attahiru Jega, Chairman Nigeria Electoral Commission 1877306
Clottey interview with Professor Attahiru Jega, Chairman Nigeria Electoral Commission 1877306 audio player.

The chairman of Nigeriaâs Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the electoral body is prepared and committed to ensuring February's vote is free, fair, credible and devoid of violence.

