Clottey interview with Professor Xavery Lwaitama of the Josiah Kibira University College

August 8, 2015 08:40 AM
A prominent member of Tanzaniaâs opposition alliance has resigned from the Civic United Front (CUF) party, days after former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa joined the opposition Chadema Party following his defection from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi Party (CCM).

