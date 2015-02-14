Clottey interview with Sani Iro, the communications director for PNDS- Tarayya of Niger

February 14, 2015 10:12 AM
A prominent member of the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS-Tarayya) says an investigation carried out by the countryâs security officials unearthed a cache of weapons used by Boko Haram militants.

