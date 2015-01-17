Clottey interview with Sani Iro, the communications director for PNDS- Tarayya of Niger
A prominent member of the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS- Tarayya) says the governmentâs decision to ban the distribution of the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in the country is to ensure peace and stability in the Muslim dominated West African country