Clottey interview with Sani Iro, the communications director for PNDS- Tarayya of Niger

January 17, 2015 08:41 AM
Embed
Listen
Clottey interview with Sani Iro, the communications director for PNDS- Tarayya of Niger 1876511
Clottey interview with Sani Iro, the communications director for PNDS- Tarayya of Niger 1876511 audio player.

A prominent member of the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS- Tarayya) says the governmentâs decision to ban the distribution of the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in the country is to ensure peace and stability in the Muslim dominated West African country

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover