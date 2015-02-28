Clottey interview with Senator Ibrahim Musa, from Nigeria's Opposition APC

February 28, 2015
Senators from Nigeriaâs main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed concern about reports suggesting that the government plans to force Attahiru Jega, chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to go on vacation in a bid to scuttle the March 28 election.

