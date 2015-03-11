clottey interview with Shehu Garba, director of media and communication of the APC
March 11, 2015 07:14 PM
Listen
clottey interview with Shehu Garba, director of media and communication of the APC 1864631
clottey interview with Shehu Garba, director of media and communication of the APC 1864631 audio player.
The spokesman for the campaign of Nigeriaâs All Progressives Congress (APC) says main opposition leader General Muhammadu Buhari will not participate in any debate in which he faces abuse and mudslinging from incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan and his ruling Peopleâs Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the March 28 election.