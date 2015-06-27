Clottey interview with Shehu Garba, spokesman for Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari

June 27, 2015 06:58 AM
Clottey interview with Shehu Garba, spokesman for Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari
Nigeriaâs President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to recovering billions of dollars of stolen state funds embezzled and siphoned out of the country by former officials, says presidential spokesman Shehu Garba.

