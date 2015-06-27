Clottey interview with Shehu Garba, spokesman for Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari
June 27, 2015 06:58 AM
Listen
Clottey interview with Shehu Garba, spokesman for Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari 1829536
Clottey interview with Shehu Garba, spokesman for Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari 1829536 audio player.
Nigeriaâs President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to recovering billions of dollars of stolen state funds embezzled and siphoned out of the country by former officials, says presidential spokesman Shehu Garba.