Clottey interview with South Africa Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

April 16, 2015 07:09 PM
Gigaba says President Jacob Zuma has constituted an inter-ministerial committee, which includes security and immigration officials, with a task of resolving the violence against foreign nationals after a recent surge in attacks targeting Africans.

