Clottey interview with Thesele 'Maseribane, Lesotho's Gender and Youth, Sports and Recreation minister
March 4, 2015 07:52 PM
A senior official of Lesothoâs coalition government says Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is expected to resign within the next 14 days to clear the way for the formation of a new administration with a majority in the countryâs parliament, according to Gender and Youth, Sports and Recreation minister Thesele 'Maseribane.