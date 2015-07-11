Clottey interview with Tundu Lissu, Tanzania lawmaker from the opposition Chadema party
July 11, 2015 10:33 AM
Clottey interview with Tundu Lissu, Tanzania lawmaker from the opposition Chadema party
A Tanzanian opposition lawmaker says tension within the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party will boost the chances of the opposition coalition to win the presidential vote. The CCM has ruled the country since the country gained independence in 1961.