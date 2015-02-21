Clottey interview with Tuoe Hantsi, spokesman Independent Electoral Commission of Lesotho
February 21, 2015 09:47 AM
Listen
Clottey interview with Tuoe Hantsi, spokesman Independent Electoral Commission of Lesotho 1869201
Clottey interview with Tuoe Hantsi, spokesman Independent Electoral Commission of Lesotho 1869201 audio player.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of Lesotho says a cross section of citizens will participate in planned advance voting on Saturday ahead of the February 28 general election.